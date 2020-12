Well-known South Korean filmmaker Kim Gidok (Kim Ki-duk, 김기덕) has died at the age of 60.

According to the available information, the Golden Lion Award-winning South Korean director died of serious complications caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

He was the director of such great movies like Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter… and Spring (2003), Arirang, (2003) or Pietà (2012).

Gidok died on 11th December, 2020 in Riga, Latvia.

