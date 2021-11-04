Verzió Film Festival 2021

This year, Verzió Film Festival will arrive in cinemas and online (and be available nationwide!) between November 9 and 21.

Organizers are preparing with more than sixty – current international and Hungarian human rights – documentary films. This year’s opening film will be Máté Kőrösi’s first feature length documentary ‘Divas’ which gives us a glimpse into the lives of three twenty-year-old girls in Budapest.

November 9-14. – The festival will be held in Budapest, and 5 other cities, with the help of Szabad Terek: Debrecen / Szombathely / Pécs / Szeged / Kecskemét.

November 15 to 21. – The movies, talks and roundtable talks will be available for the second, online week of the festival.

Other programs: Q&As, roundtable talks, Masterclasses, DocPro panels, concerts.

Tickets can be purchased for one or more films, and free screenings will also be available.