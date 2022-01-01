American actress Betty White passed away a few days before her 100th birthday, U.S. television company Fox reported.

Considered a legendary iconic actress in the United States, Betty White has passed away at her home in Carmel, California, on Friday morning (31st December). She had a career that lasted almost 70 years.



She would have celebrated her 100th birthday on January 17th, and for that occasion, a large-scale show has already been organized in Los Angeles with stars from the American television and film world.



In an interview with People magazine on December 28th, she said, “I’m very lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. I’m stubbornly optimistic, I inherited this from my mom, and I’ve never changed that. I see the positive in everything, ” she said.



Betty White was born in a suburb of Chicago on January 17th, 1922. Her parents moved to Los Angeles during the Great Depression, where she starred in school plays, writing her first school play herself. She was already on the radio show in the 1940s, and in 1949 she also received her first major television role: not as an actress but as a variety show host.

During her long career, she has appeared on radio, television shows and movies, and has written several books. She was one of the main characters in one of the most successful series of soap operas, Old Girls, also known in Hungary.

She has been nominated for an Emmy Award twenty-one times and has won the award five times.



MTI

Image: hvg.hu