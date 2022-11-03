Debrecen to Host Finnish Film Festival for 1st Time

Debrecen will host a festival of Finish film for the first time between November 8 and 10, the Finish Institute (Finnagora), the organiser, told MTI on Wednesday.

The aim is to take the highly popular festival presenting new titles to outside Budapest, Finnagora said. The festival will open with Tova, a film about renowned author, novelist and painter Tove Jansson, the creator of the Moomins books, and her life in post-war Helsinki. The programme includes the thriller The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic, a winner of the Audience’s Award at this year’s Venice film festival. It also includes First Snow, The Night Forgives and the road movie Ladies of Steel.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay