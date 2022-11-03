Over 12,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Tuesday

Europe
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Over 12,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Tuesday

Fully 5,637 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Tuesday, while another 6,977 crossed from Romania, the National Police Headquarters (ORFK) said.

 

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 170 people, ORFK told MTI on Wednesday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Budapest received 308 people, 119 children among them, by train, ORFK said.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

Related Posts

Application for Interreg Border Area Support Set to Open Early Next Year

Tóháti Zsuzsa

An Earthquake Shook Romania on Thursday Morning

Tóháti Zsuzsa

ECB sets deadlines for banks to deal with climate risks

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *