Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has sent a letter to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, expressing Hungary’s condolences to the families of victims of the floods that have ravaged western Germany in the past few days.

Orbán said he was “distressed” to learn of the disaster, which has killed at least 80 people in North Rhine-Westphalia. Hungary is ready to help in damage control in the region with “all means at its disposal”, he said.

