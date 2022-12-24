Fifty New Pictures to Be Presented in Debrecen at the Hungary 365 Photo Exhibition

Fifty new pictures will be presented at the Hungary 365 photo exhibition in Debrecen from Saturday, the Government Information Center told MTI on Saturday.

According to the announcement, the new pictures were selected from the entries submitted this year. A total of 130 photos from the exhibition can be viewed on Piac street for another two weeks, until January 6th. “The exhibited images all prove that Hungary is full of captivating and haunting places, period buildings and pulsating communities,” – photographer Ottó Kaiser, chairman of the competition’s jury, was quoted in the communique.



MTI

pixabay