Contemporary dance productions can be seen in the Csokonai Forum at the beginning of May

M Studio brings two productions of the contemporary dance language to the Csokonai Forum at the beginning of May. Lift – boys will be boys on Wednesday, May 3 from 7 p.m., while Romeo & Juliet together with Fren_Ák Társulat on May 5 from 7 p.m.



The elevator is the smallest space where we can be close to each other without coming into contact. The elevator always goes somewhere. It can go up, it can go down, but once it gets stuck, anything can happen.

Fren_Ák’s concept is a contemporary reinterpretation of the Romeo and Juliet tragedy. The production preserves the atmosphere of Shakespeare’s play, but through Fren_Ák’s specific scenic and choreographic language, it manages to focus the socio-original drama on the inner-emotional tragedy, as the two young people fall into the captivity of their own illusions. The performance is recommended for people over 18 years of age.

About the creators

The M Studio:

M Studio was founded in 2005 in Sepsiszentgyörgy, Romania, by young actors and dancers. The company’s style is often described as a border between contemporary dance, movement and physical theatre, creating a fusion-like aesthetic. M Studio’s performances are highly appreciated by international dance and theater festivals – in addition to Romanian festivals, the company has been invited to Hungary, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, Serbia, Slovakia, Poland, Iran, the Dominican Republic, Armenia, Morocco, to Portugal.

Fren_Ák:

Pál Frenák was born in 1957 in Budapest. The defining moment of his childhood was that his parents were deaf and hard of hearing, so his first acquired means of expression was sign language, which developed in him a special sensitivity to facial play and gestures, the content that can be expressed with the human body. His work was greatly influenced by the films of the Italian director Pier Paolo Pasolini, the works of Francis Bacon, and the writings of the French philosopher Gilles Deleuze. In 1998, he won the Villa Kujoyama choreography prize in Kyoto, thanks to which he spent more than half a year in Japan – this also had a great impact on the art of experience, appearing in several choreographies of Japanese movement and visual art as well as butoh.

In 1999, Compagnie Pal Frenak, which already has a ten-year history, expands it with young Hungarian dancers and transforms it into a Hungarian-French troupe operating in Paris and Budapest, which represents a unique dance language, the important characteristics of which are the integrated use of mime, sign language and body movement.

The show is free, but registration is required. The intention to participate can be indicated at the email address szerzes@csokonaiszinhaz.hu by indicating the title of the presentation.

debreceninap.hu