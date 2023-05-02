A deer got stuck, a man fell into a deep ditch, a trash can was on fire and even the plaster of the Reformed Great Church was broken over the long weekend

A man fell into a ditch, a deer was trapped in the entrance railings of a panel house, a 120-liter trash can was on fire, the plaster of the Reformed Great Church was broken, a reed bank and a canal bank were also on fire in Hajdú-Bihar. The county’s firefighters attended several events over the weekend.

A car hit a hydrant on Nyíl Street in Debrecen on Friday afternoon. Professional firefighters from Debrecen also went to the scene. The vehicle was inspected and the area was secured until the arrival of water specialists. They disconnected the hydrant, thereby stopping the water from flowing. The ambulance service transported the driver of the car to the hospital.

On Saturday afternoon in Debrecen, on Panoráma út, a twenty-meter tree was uprooted. It also fell on three smaller trees. The professional firefighters from Debrecen removed the trees obstructing traffic with a chainsaw.

A deer was trapped between barriers on Sunday morning in Debrecen, on Derék Street. Firefighters freed the animal by hand, then released the deer in a nearby open area.

On Sunday afternoon, reeds burned in a two-hectare area near Kaba. The volunteers from Kaba, the professional firefighters from Püspökladány and Hajdúszoboszló marched in and put out the flames with hand tools and water jets.

A man fell into a deep ditch on Sunday evening in Kormosalma Street in Debrecen. The city’s professional firefighters rescued the man with the help of a ladder and then handed him over to the ambulance service.

In Debrecen, on Piac utca, on the tower of the Great Church, the plaster broke, fifteen meters high. He endangered passers-by. The professional firefighters from Debrecen removed the loose parts with a vehicle with a lifting basket and hand tools.

Eight hundred meters of the canal bank between Hosszúpályi and Konyár burned on Monday evening. The volunteer firefighters from Konyár and Létavértes municipal firefighters went out and extinguished the flames with water jets and hand tools.

