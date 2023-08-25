Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival in Debrecen

The Mid-Autumn Festival, which is hugely popular in Chinese culture and has a tradition dating back hundreds of years, will enchant the audience in Debrecen to the Far East for one day this year.
Programmes:
o Mooncake-making workshop (Pre-registration required, in groups of a maximum of 3-4 people.)
o Photo exhibition of the city of Suzhou
o Intellectual Cultural Heritage Handicraft Exhibition
o Hanfu (Chinese traditional dress) presentation
o Tea cookie tasting, bunny lantern making, Hanfu dress rehearsal
Organizers: China Cultural Center / ALL-IN Debrecen / Confucius Institute Debrecen
Date: Sunday (3rd of September) 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Venue: Kölcsey Cultural Centre