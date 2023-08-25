Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival in Debrecen

The Mid-Autumn Festival, which is hugely popular in Chinese culture and has a tradition dating back hundreds of years, will enchant the audience in Debrecen to the Far East for one day this year.

Programmes:

o Mooncake-making workshop (Pre-registration required, in groups of a maximum of 3-4 people.)

o Photo exhibition of the city of Suzhou

o Intellectual Cultural Heritage Handicraft Exhibition

o Hanfu (Chinese traditional dress) presentation

o Tea cookie tasting, bunny lantern making, Hanfu dress rehearsal

Organizers: China Cultural Center / ALL-IN Debrecen / Confucius Institute Debrecen





Date: Sunday (3rd of September) 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm



Venue: Kölcsey Cultural Centre

Facebook event