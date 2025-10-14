Diane Keaton has passed away

Hollywood is in mourning: Diane Keaton, one of the most iconic and influential actresses in American cinema, has passed away at the age of 79. The news was reported by People magazine, and her family released a statement asking everyone to respect their privacy during this time of grief.

According to People, the Oscar-winning actress died in California. The cause of death has not yet been made public. Her relatives have requested that the press and fans respect their privacy during this difficult period.

Diane Keaton rose to worldwide fame in the 1970s with her role in The Godfather film trilogy. She later gained her greatest acclaim through her collaborations with Woody Allen, especially in the 1977 film Annie Hall, for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Known for her unique style, natural acting, and distinctive personality, Keaton became a beloved figure across generations and remained an influential presence in Hollywood for decades.