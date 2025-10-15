Debrecen’s sister city donates several hundred Chinese books to the Méliusz Juhász Péter Library

The Méliusz Juhász Péter Library has received more than one hundred Chinese books, thanks to Debrecen’s sister city, Tianjin – announced István Puskás, Deputy Mayor for Culture of Debrecen.

Photo: A scroll of good wishes was also presented.

At the ceremonial handover, not only a Chinese delegation attended, but also the first future readers — students from the Chinese language group of the Bethlen School.

According to the Deputy Mayor, Chinese book culture, through its development of paper and printing, preceded Western culture by centuries, and remains of an exceptionally high standard today, as evidenced by the beautiful editions that have arrived in Debrecen.