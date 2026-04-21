Film music on the organ at the Reformed Great Church of Debrecen

A film music concert will take place on April 22 at 7:00 PM at the Reformed Great Church of Debrecen .

Famous film soundtracks, colorful lighting effects, and the magnificent sound of the organ will create a unique concert experience. Instead of classical works, the nearly 200-year-old organ of the church will feature well-known melodies from popular films—pieces that are rarely performed on this instrument, even though the “queen of instruments” can reproduce them with extraordinary richness, power, and grandeur.

The program includes music from Pirates of the Caribbean, Mission: Impossible, and Harry Potter, as well as iconic themes from classic films such as Once Upon a Time in the West and Gladiator, and of course the unforgettable music from Star Wars.

The organ will be played by organist Gergő Csorba.

Tickets are available for 4,900 HUF at the Great Church ticket office, at the Karakter 1517 Bookstore and Café, and on JEGY.HU.