A shocking case is being heard in Debrecen: a father nearly killed his baby because he was irritated by the child’s crying

On Tuesday, the Debrecen Regional Court of Appeal is reviewing a first-instance ruling involving the severe abuse of an infant.

In November 2025, the Debrecen Court sentenced the primary defendant, the father, to 8 years in prison for causing life-threatening injuries to his few-month-old son and endangering the child. He was also banned from public affairs for 8 years and permanently prohibited from working with children.

The child’s mother, the secondary defendant, was also found guilty of child endangerment. She received a 2-year prison sentence, suspended for 3 years, and was likewise banned from working with children.

According to the prosecution, the father’s sentence is too lenient and they are seeking a harsher punishment, while the defense is appealing for a reduction.

The tragic incident occurred in December 2024. The father came home from work agitated and later bathed his crying baby. The child’s loud crying angered him; he shouted at the infant, struck his head multiple times, and then violently shook him.

After the bath, he placed the baby on a freezer chest, where the child’s head was also hit. The mother witnessed the abuse but did not intervene decisively, only verbally asking him to stop.

Shortly afterward, the baby lost consciousness. The parents initially tried to care for him themselves and only took him to a doctor the next day, failing to tell the truth about what had happened. The infant was eventually taken to the intensive care unit of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center.

As a result of the abuse, the child suffered permanent injuries.

The court found that the mother had repeatedly witnessed the abuse but failed to take meaningful action or alert authorities, hoping the incident would not come to light.

The second-instance proceedings are being conducted via remote hearing.