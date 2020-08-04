New Car Registrations Down 21% in July

New car registrations in Hungary dropped 21% from a year earlier to 12,045 in July, the Hungarian Association of Vehicle Importers (MGE) said.

In January-July, new car registrations were down 25% at 67,725. The number of new electric car registrations rose by an annual 6% year-on-year to 181 in July and was up 22% at 1,183 in the January-July period. The support the government made available for electric cars ran out in one day; extending this could further boost the market, MGE said. MGE also said that imports of used cars still significantly exceed those of new ones, adding that 12,196 used cars arrived in the country in July and 77,280 in the first seven months.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay