Hungarian industrial output was up an annual 3.5% in November, up from 0.6% in October, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

Output of the food drinks and tobacco segment, which accounted for 10% of manufacturing sector output, fell by 1% in November, at a slower pace than the drop of 4.5% in October. Output of the automotive segment grew by 7.4%, while computer, the electronics and optical equipment segment was up 5.7%.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay