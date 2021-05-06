Home Building Permit Issues Plunge in Capital, Jump Elsewhere

The number of home building permits issued in Budapest plunged in the first quarter while jumping in the rest of the country, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

At the start of the year, the government slashed the VAT rate on home building to 5% from 27%. Overall, number of home building permits issued edged down 1% to 6,946. The number of home building permits issued in the capital fell by an annual 79% to 757 in Q1. During the same period, the number issued in county seats and cities with populations over 50,000 increased by 77%, to 1,721. The number issued in smaller cities grew by 82%, to 2,636, and the number issued in villages rose by 84%, to 1,832.

Commenting on the data, Finance Minister Mihály Varga said the sector was expected to expand further in the coming period. Funds for further supporting measures are at hand in this year’s budget, Varga said, noting the VAT reduction and the possibility to reclaim VAT after buying new a home for those who receive CSOK home purchase subsidies. The government also offers to refund half of the home reconstruction costs for families raising children up to 3 million forints (EUR 8,300), and a discount loan for the same purpose up to 6 million, he said. The extension of homes accommodating multi-generational families will also receive state support, he said.

