Epidemic Left Strong Mark on Demographics in 2020

The number of births increased in Hungary in 2020 but the number of deaths outpaced this markedly, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said, noting the heavy toll left by the coronavirus epidemic.

On January 1, 2021, Hungary’s population was 9,730,000, which is 39,600 less than a year earlier. This population loss was significantly higher than 3,200 in 2019. In 2020, fully 92,233 births were recorded and 140,900 deaths, leading to a net loss of 48,667, 20% up on the previous year. The number of deaths increased by 8.7%, the highest mortality rate in 21 years. Last year, almost 70% of children were born to married couples while 30% were born out of wedlock — as against 61-39% a year earlier and 56-44% two years ago. Given a decline in immigration, the natural decline of the population was only marginally offset in 2020. KSH noted an increase in the number of marriages in 2020, while more people repatriated than emigrated.

