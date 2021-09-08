The price of fuels in Hungary increased by 21 percent in one year

In August, consumer prices were on average 4.9 percent higher than a year earlier, and on average, they grew by 0.2 percent on a monthly basis, the Central Statistical Office (CSO) reported on Wednesday.

Analysts expected an annual inflation index of 4.7 percent for August after 4.6 percent in July.

Over the past year, the prices of tobacco products and fuels have risen significantly, the CSO said.

Food prices rose 3.7 percent in a year to August, up 0.6 percentage points from July. Fuels were up 21.7 percent more than in August last year, up 1.9 percentage points from the previous month. However, the 17.0 per cent annual rise in the price of tobacco products was 1.1 percentage points lower than in July.

Durable consumer goods had to pay 4.4 per cent more, 0.6 percentage points higher than in July. The price of services increased by 4.9 percent in line with the overall indicator.

debreceninap.hu