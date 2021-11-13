Construction Sector Output Growth Quickens to 14.2% in September

Output of Hungary’s construction sector grew by an annual 14.2% in September, quickening from 10.1% in the previous month, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Friday.

Output of the building segment increased by 21.2% and civil engineering output grew by 6.7%. Month on month, construction sector output rose by 4.2%, adjusted for seasonal and working-day effects. In absolute terms, output was 544.7 billion forints in September, with the building segment accounting for 59% of the total.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay