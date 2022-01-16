Construction Sector Output Up 12.3% in November

Output of Hungary’s construction sector rose by an annual 12.3% in November, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Friday.

The pace of the increase slowed from 14.5% in the previous month. Output of the building segment climbed by 11.6% and civil engineering output increased by 14.8%. Month on month, construction sector output rose by 4.9%, adjusted for seasonal and working day effects. In absolute terms, the output was at 599.7 billion forints (EUR 1.7bn) in November. The building segment accounted for 55% of the total.

