Construction Sector Output Up 12.3% in November

Economy
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Construction Sector Output Up 12.3% in November

Output of Hungary’s construction sector rose by an annual 12.3% in November, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Friday.

 

The pace of the increase slowed from 14.5% in the previous month. Output of the building segment climbed by 11.6% and civil engineering output increased by 14.8%. Month on month, construction sector output rose by 4.9%, adjusted for seasonal and working day effects. In absolute terms, the output was at 599.7 billion forints (EUR 1.7bn) in November. The building segment accounted for 55% of the total.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Hungary Inflation 7.4% in December

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Opposition Vows to Inject Extra HuF 1,200 BN Into Health Care

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Construction Sector Output Up 12.3% in November

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *