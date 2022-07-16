Cap on Household Bills Remains in Force Up to Level of Average Consumption

The cap on energy bills will remain fully in force for households that do not exceed average consumption, according to a government statement on Thursday.

Monthly savings of 159,000 forints (EUR 390) can be locked in, but market prices will apply for consumption which is above the average level, the statement on government website kormany.hu said. Explaining the move, the statement cited the protracted war in Ukraine and associated sanctions, which have put drastic upward pressure on energy prices throughout Europe, triggering “an energy crisis”. In a single year, the price of electricity has more than quintupled, while the price of gas has shot up more than six times, the statement said, adding that further increases were expected. The government has brought in special measures so that the country has sufficient reserves of energy in the winter, it said, adding that the full cap on bills would apply to three quarters of households.

An average consumer today pays 7,750 forints each month for electricity, which would be 50,833 forints without the cap, while gas bills with the cap come to 15,833 forints, with market prices at 131,444 forints. Up to average consumption, each household can save around 159,000 forints per month with the cap in place. The new rule applies from August 1.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay