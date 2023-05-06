Packeta Significantly Increased the Number of Its Parcel Machines

The number of parcel machines of Packeta Hungary increased to 800 by the end of last year from 29 at the beginning of the year, and further expansion of the network is planned, the logistics service provider told MTI.

According to the company’s information, not only has the package delivery market started to grow rapidly in recent years, but customer needs have also changed. The 2022 online parcel logistics overview of market researcher GKID revealed that while the popularity of home delivery did not change last year, the popularity of parcel machines increased by 14 percentage points, Packeta recalled.



With the increase in coverage, the number of parcels ordered to parcel machines also increased. Last year, in the third quarter of the year, 10 percent of the packages delivered by Packeta were picked up from a vending machine, the ratio was 18 percent at the end of the year, and in January 2023 it reached 22 percent. Packeta handled nearly 1.6 million packages in Hungary in 2022, which is 144 percent more than in 2021, they said. The number of parcel points, i.e. the number of pick-up points set up in business premises, increased by one and a half times last year, to 1,200, so together with the machines, packages delivered by Packeta can be picked up at 2,000 pick-up points.

According to the plans, a Z-BOX parcel machine will be installed in every settlement with at least 10,000 inhabitants, and a Z-Pont collection point will be operated in every settlement with at least 5,000 inhabitants to ensure nationwide coverage. They want to expand their network from the current 2,000 collection points to 3,000 locations by the end of the year, they said.

Packeta Hungary Kft. closed last year with a turnover of over HUF 5.3 billion, in 2021 the turnover was HUF 3.2 billion, and in 2020 it was HUF 1.6 billion. The number of employees of the company is 130, and a continuous increase in the number of employees is expected in proportion to the increase in the number of packages. Packeta Group is an international company group that started in the Czech Republic in 2010 and offers logistics services based on a digital e-commerce platform. The sales revenue for the year 2021 was 195 million euros, behind which there were 73.2 million delivered packages.



