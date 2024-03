Fuel prices also change on Friday, writes Holtankoljak.

On Good Friday, the wholesale price of gasoline will be HUF 3 higher, while the price of diesel will be HUF 3 less. After the wells apply the above wholesale price changes, we can refuel at the following average prices during the holidays:

95 gasoline: HUF 641/liter, diesel: HUF 645/liter

– explained the specialist portal.