150 needy people received donations from the Hungarian Reformed Charity Service in Debrecen

The package that the Hungarian Reformed Charity Service distributed to 150 needy families on Tuesday morning also contained cooking oil, flour, canned goods and immune boosters.

As Easter approached, the Hungarian Reformed Charity Service helped the needy with 150 richly filled packages.

I regularly go to the Hungarian Reformed Charity Service, they help me in everything, thank God. I have seven children, I’m expecting a baby now, I live in a temporary family home

– said Mária Tímea Szabó.

The aim of the donors is that, at least during the holiday, the needy can focus not on their needs, but on the joy of the resurrection.

No matter how deep anyone can be, or if their life is in a difficult situation, there are still resources, there is still a way out, and I think this is a very important thing that we always want to emphasize at these donation distributions

– pointed out pastor István Oláh.

In his greeting, András Beszterczey, the parish councilor of Diakonia, emphasized the importance of peace in addition to the celebration of the resurrection.

With both the fact of Jesus’ resurrection and his person, he announced to everyone “Peace be with you!”. This is what this world needs most right now. For the peace that brings families together, friends, communities, churches again

– he emphasized.

The Hungarian Reformed Charity Service held a distribution of donations in 34 settlements across the country. With this, more than a thousand families were supported in their holiday preparations – We invited those families and elderly brothers and sisters who in recent weeks have turned to our service for help with a request for donations. We can help one hundred and fifty families at the donation distribution in Debrecen. They receive a rich food package, an immune-boosting preparation is also included in the packages, and we also invited those living in poverty to a charity dinner, said Zsófia Dobis-Lucski, the communications manager of the charity service.

Diána Széles spoke to those present about the power of belonging to the community.

It is important for us that the love that comes from being able to give something to people can be a donation, but our love is more what we want to give. It’s great to give, and we want as many people as possible to have this experience. At every such distribution, I feel that the work we put in is worth it

– emphasized the deputy mayor.

After the packages were handed over, the needy were treated to hospitality. This was an opportunity for the staff to build relationships with them and get to know their living situation.

(debrecen.hu)