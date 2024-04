Domestic fuel prices continue to rise, which is mostly due to the deterioration of the forint and the rise in the price of Brent oil, reports Holtankoljak.hu.

In the case of gasoline, this means HUF 4 gross, while the wholesale price of diesel will cost HUF 7 gross more in the second half of the week.

Thus, the average prices may develop as follows from April 5, 2024: