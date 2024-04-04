Current issues of regional transport were discussed in Debrecen

Sustainable urban transport development and the emergence of new transport needs were also discussed at the 19th Regional Transport Current Issues conference. In Debrecen, harmful emissions are reduced by around 2,500 tons annually thanks to the green innovations of public transport. With the dynamic economic growth, there will be further infrastructural developments in Debrecen.

In 2022, the DKV introduced twelve new electric buses. In addition to these, a total of 89 vehicles have been replaced with environmentally friendly buses with Euro 6 engines. According to calculations, this reduces emissions by 2,500 tons annually.

In many cities, electric buses characteristic of green transport are appearing, increasing the share of electric transport

– said Szabolcs Tóth, CEO of DKV Zrt.

In addition to environmentally friendly, sustainable innovations, the transport system in Debrecen must also keep up with the large-scale economic development. More than HUF 4,700 billion worth of investment has arrived in the city, resulting in 20,000 jobs.

The growing labor demand also means growing housing needs, so the transport system must also be continuously improved

– Deputy Mayor Lajos Barcsa has already talked about this.

In these years, my economic development team and I are also focusing on starting as many housing projects as possible in the city. Whether new housing developments appear in greenfield or brownfield areas, this will also generate new traffic needs

– stressed Lajos Barcsa.

Bus access to the southern and northern economic zones is already in operation, but the journey will also be facilitated by a fixed-track railway. In addition to all this, the strengthening of the main roads, the construction of the planned triple tram line, bicycle transport and the infrastructural development of the airport also play a prominent role in Debrecen.

Years ago, the government said that the approach to industrial technology centers was extremely important, as well as the development of their area. Debrecen’s transport development is a priority for the country

– highlighted Zsolt Thoroczkay, head of department at the Ministry of Construction and Transport.

17 people will give presentations at the two-day conference discussing current issues of regional transport.

(debrecen.hu)