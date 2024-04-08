Fuel prices will continue to rise from Wednesday

Economy
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Fuel prices will continue to rise from Wednesday

Domestic fuel prices will continue to rise from Wednesday, the wholesale price of gasoline will rise by HUF 3 gross, while wells will pay their wholesalers HUF 6 gross more for diesel, reports Holtankoljak.hu.

Last week’s price change took place differently at the wells, as a result of which the average price of gasoline is currently lower than expected (HUF 641/liter), so after the price change effective from Wednesday, the average prices may be as follows:

95 gasoline: HUF 644/liter,

diesel: HUF 658/liter.

Related Posts

Fuel prices are changing again

Bácsi Éva

WLP is building a 55,000 square meter logistics hall near Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Fuel prices will continue to rise from Wednesday

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *