Domestic fuel prices will continue to rise from Wednesday, the wholesale price of gasoline will rise by HUF 3 gross, while wells will pay their wholesalers HUF 6 gross more for diesel, reports Holtankoljak.hu.

Last week’s price change took place differently at the wells, as a result of which the average price of gasoline is currently lower than expected (HUF 641/liter), so after the price change effective from Wednesday, the average prices may be as follows: