The average gross salary in Hungary reached 695,100 HUF in November, up 11.9% year-on-year

According to the Central Statistical Office (KSH), in November 2024, the average gross salary for full-time employees in Hungary was 695,100 HUF (1 694,58 EUR), while the average net salary (including tax benefits) was 478,000 HUF (1 165,31 EUR). The gross salary increased by 11.9%, net salary by 11.8%, and real wages rose by 7.9% compared to the same period last year.

The median gross salary was 550,800 HUF, and the median net salary was 383,400 HUF, reflecting year-on-year increases of 12.5% and 13.3%, respectively.

In November, the regular gross average salary (excluding bonuses, rewards, and one-off benefits) was 613,700 HUF, an increase of 11.9% compared to November 2023.

By sector:

In businesses, the regular gross salary was 609,500 HUF (+11.3%).

(+11.3%). In the public sector, it reached 613,000 HUF (+13.7%).

(+13.7%). In the nonprofit sector, it was 657,100 HUF (+11.9%).

The average net salary without tax benefits was 462,200 HUF, while the net salary including benefits was 478,000 HUF, showing respective increases of 11.9% and 11.8%.

Real wages grew by 7.9%, considering a 3.7% increase in consumer prices compared to the same period last year.

Between January and November 2024, the average gross salary for full-time employees was 639,500 HUF, while the net salary without tax benefits was 425,200 HUF, and the net salary including benefits was 440,200 HUF. Both the gross and net average salaries (excluding benefits) increased by 13.5%, while the net salary (including benefits) rose by 13.3% compared to the same period last year.

