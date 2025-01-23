Wizz Air carried 62.8 million passengers in 2024

Wizz Air set a new passenger record in 2024, transporting nearly 63 million passengers on almost 300,000 flights—a 23% increase in the number of flights compared to 2023, the airline announced Thursday via MTI.

In Hungary alone, 6.4 million passengers traveled with Wizz Air in 2024, representing a 23% increase from the previous year.

The airline launched nearly 100 new routes last year, making destinations like Genoa, Gran Canaria, Salerno, Memmingen, and Marrakesh accessible from Budapest. The fleet expanded with 34 new aircraft, increasing its size by 15%. Of Wizz Air’s 226 aircraft, 146 are modern Airbus A320/321neo models, which are recognized as the most sustainable in their category. These aircraft now operate 65% of Wizz Air flights.

The airline also announced plans to add 50 new Airbus A321neo and A321XLR planes by the end of 2026. These additions will raise the share of new-generation aircraft in the fleet to over 77%, as older Airbus A320ceo models are phased out. This upgrade will enhance fuel efficiency and reinforce Wizz Air’s position as the most sustainable airline in Europe.

In 2024, Wizz Air further improved its punctuality and became Europe’s second most punctual low-cost airline. It successfully operated 99.5% of its scheduled flights, ranking as the third-best result among European airlines and significantly above the industry average. In Hungary, the figure was even higher at 99.6%.

To improve customer experience, the airline tripled its customer service capacity, introduced “Amelia,” a 24/7 virtual assistant to assist with flight cancellations and delays, and launched a new customer support center on its website.

Wizz Air remains the market leader in Hungary, with flights from Budapest now connecting to 71 airports in 32 countries, offering the highest number of destinations from the Hungarian capital by the end of 2024.

