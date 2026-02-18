Hungarians are taking out more and more loans

Hungarians are taking out increasingly larger loans: in 2025, the average mortgage amount per contract exceeded HUF 22 million.

According to calculations by BiztosDöntés.hu based on data from the Magyar Nemzeti Bank, the average amount per mortgage contract jumped by nearly 23% in 2025, reaching close to HUF 22.1 million, compared to just under HUF 18 million a year earlier.

The nearly 25% increase in the average mortgage amount last year is clearly explained by the launch of the Otthon Start loan in September, as banks reported an average of nearly HUF 35 million for this product. This is supported by the fact that in December – a record-breaking month in terms of total contracted amounts – the average mortgage per contract reached nearly HUF 28 million,

– recalled Péter Gergely, the portal’s financial expert. He believes that the average mortgage amount may continue to rise this year, and the same trend can be observed for personal loans. The average amount of personal loans increased by 18.3% last year, with borrowers taking out nearly HUF 3.2 million per person. The number of contracts concluded has reached a peak, totaling exactly 352,500.

Those unable to access personal loans are turning to mortgage-backed loans, where the average amount also rose from HUF 15.4 million to over HUF 17.8 million. For the baby-expecting support loan (babaváró hitel), which has a maximum amount of HUF 11 million, the average per new contract in 2025 was HUF 10.91 million, while for the workers’ loan capped at HUF 4 million, the average amount per new contract was HUF 3.88 million.