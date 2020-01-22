Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 17 January 2020

In the week ending 17 January 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 1.4 billion to EUR 291.9 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem’s open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) decreased by EUR 16.1 billion to EUR 358.7 billion.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) fell by EUR 6.8 billion to EUR 3,180.7 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

 

Monetary policy securities portfolios Reported value as at 17 January 2020 Weekly change – purchases Weekly change – redemptions
Covered bond purchase programme 1 EUR 1.7 billion -EUR 0.0 billion
Covered bond purchase programme 2 EUR 2.9 billion
Covered bond purchase programme 3 EUR 265.0 billion +EUR 1.8 billion -EUR 1.2 billion
Asset-backed securities purchase programme EUR 28.6 billion +EUR 0.2 billion -EUR 0.1 billion
Corporate sector purchase programme EUR 187.1 billion +EUR 2.3 billion -EUR 0.9 billion
Public sector purchase programme EUR 2,108.2 billion +EUR 9.8 billion -EUR 7.5 billion
Securities Markets Programme EUR 47.9 billion

 

