Rainy Winter in Hungary

New Year’s Eve will be rainy in the east and windy in the west.

Today we can expect cloudy weather with rainfall in almost every part of the country. The temperature will be between 5 and 12 Celsius.

On New Year’s Eve, another precipitation zone arrives from the south and southwest, mainly rain is expected in the eastern, southeastern part of the country. The sky will be cloudy in Transdanubia as well, but it can fall in far fewer places. Here, however, the north-northwest wind rises. The maximum temperature will drop slightly, 3-8 degrees is expected that day.



The new year may start cold in several places, but during the day the sun may be out for several hours, the temperature will be between 3 and 9 degrees.

idokep.hu

