Animal Rescue Staff Can Go Out After 8:00 PM On New Year’s Eve

Said the Minister for Animal Welfare.

Between 8:00 pm on 31st December 2020 and 5:00 am on 1st January 2021, the police will accept as a certificate the document required by the government decree on the second phase of protection measures, issued by a registered non-governmental organization working for animal protection – wrote Péter Ovádi.



The certificate is only accepted by the police in the case of non-governmental organizations for which animal protection is the main activity.

debreceninap.hu