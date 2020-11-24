Call for coronavirus screening at mink farms

“This is part of a much larger sustainability agenda. I really hope that is what we will retain from this pandemic: the need to seriously look at more sustainable production systems for the future. ”

Mink appear particularly susceptible to Sars-CoV-2, which can spread rapidly in farms. Infections have been detected in France, Spain, Sweden, Italy, the US, Greece and the Netherlands, which will now ban fur farming by March 2021.

Last week, Ireland said it would cull mink at its three remaining mink farms, citing concerns over the mutated form of the virus wdetected in mink on a farm in Denmark.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Europe has an estimated 2,750 mink farms and produces more than 27 million pelts per year.

Sars-CoV-2 has the potential to infect a range of farmed and wild mammals, with opportunities for the virus to mutate, said Prof Christine Kreuder Johnson of the school of veterinary medicine at the University of California.

She told BBC News: “A great deal (of) vigilance and monitoring of animal populations will be needed to understand genetic mutations and implications this could have for human vaccines.

“This is just another indication that we have lots of work to do to keep Covid-19 at bay for the long term.”

