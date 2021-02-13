Semjén, Potápi Meet Ethnic Hungarian Party Leaders From Abroad

Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjén and state secretary for Hungarian communities abroad Árpád János Potápi met ethnic Hungarian party leaders from abroad on Thursday.

The purpose of the meeting was to review plans affecting Hungarian communities abroad for 2021, the state secretary’s office said. The sides discussed the situation in the various regions as well as current problems. They were in agreement that in 2021, dubbed the year of national renewal, it was especially important to think in terms of a unified Carpathian Basin, cooperation between the mother country and regions abroad, and to further strengthen the system of relations between those various regions, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (RMDSZ) leader Hunor Kelemen, Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians (VMSZ) leader István Pásztor, Transcarpathian Hungarian Cultural Association (KMKSZ) leader László Brenzovics, leader of the Party of the Hungarian Community (MKP) Krisztián Forró, leader of the Hungarian Self-Governing Ethnic Community of Pomurje (MMONK) Ferenc Horváth and Democratic Union of Hungarians of Croatia (HMDK) leader Róbert Jankovics.

hungarymatters.hu