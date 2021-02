The Hungarian government has nominated Zoltán Csehi for a judge’s seat on the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), the justice ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said parliament’s European affairs committee had heard testimony by Csehi on Monday and supported his nomination. Csehi is a member of the CJEU’s General Court at present. He would replace Endre Juhász, who has been a CJEU judge since 2004.

hungarymatters.hu