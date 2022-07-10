Finnish Prime Minister Parties at a Rock Festival

It is known that 37-year-old Sanna Marin likes to party, and now she did so at the Turku rock festival.

The Ruisrock Festival, which is taking place in Turku this weekend, posted a photo on Saturday showing the Finnish Prime Minister – in absolute festival outfit.

American Polo G, Finnish Antti Tuisku and Dutch Martin Garrix performed at the Turku festival on Saturday, and The Kid LAROI and Megan Thee Stallion will rap on the main stage on Sunday after the performance of The Ark from Sweden.

Source and photo: hvg.hu