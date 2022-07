Police are investigating.

Passenger train number 35617 traveling from Gyöngyös station to Vámosgyörk hit a person on Sunday morning, Mávinform reported on its official Facebook page. Passengers will be transported by a replacement bus until the authorities take action. Boglárka Szabó county police press officer said that the Gyöngyös Police Department was investigating the circumstances of the tragic incident as part of a public administrative procedure.

heol.hu

pixabay