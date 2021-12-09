Omicron Variant Spreading in Europe

A new variant of the coronavirus, named omicron, arrived in Europe at the end of November, and although within a few days all countries had closed their borders to the countries of South Africa affected until then, the virus proved to be faster.

To date, more than half of the cases confirmed worldwide have been registered in Europe.



While only a few dozen cases were known a few days ago in the UK where there was no border lock for economic reasons, only a mandatory test, 568 people have now been infected. For this reason, it is mandatory in the country to wear a mask from Friday in most closed community institutions, shops, theaters, cinemas and public transportation. However, it is not required in places where it is impractical to wear it, such as when visiting restaurants, pubs, or gyms.

In Denmark, 577 patients have been infected in the period from 22nd November to 7th December with the omicron variant. Although the numbers are changing rapidly, we now know of more than 2,300 cases, more than half of which are more than 1,400 European. Although only 400 patients in South Africa have been confirmed to have omicrons so far, the number of suspected cases is increasing at a staggering rate, 26 thousand a week on Friday, on Sunday 48 thousand, 56 thousand on Monday, and now there are 78,000 a case of suspicion of omicrons is being investigated in the country.

In America, the number of people proven to be infected is still below 100 (we know of 71 at the time of writing). Examining 43 of these cases, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said only one infected person has been hospitalized so far, with others reporting mild illnesses, mainly breathing difficulties, coughs, and fatigue.



This coincides with the experience of Norway, which became famous for its hotspot after the Christmas party in Oslo. Norwegian epidemiologist Frode Forland said three possible scenarios had been set up, one of which suggested a mutation in the virus with a very contagious but mild course.



“I hope the virus weakens and as many people become infected, flocking immunity eventually develops. It is possible that the virus has mutated so many times and in so many different ways that it has reached its optimal state when, although it spreads quickly, it no longer destroys the host.”



Forland said, adding that this could be the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

telex.hu

pixabay