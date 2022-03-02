The European Court of Auditors in solidarity with Ukraine

The European Court of Auditors (ECA) has strongly condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and started to organise humanitarian help for the victims of the Russian aggression. “Everyone at the institution stands firmly behind the Ukrainian people”, the Court said in a statement issued on its website and social networks. “These are dark times for Europe. Now more than ever, the EU needs to show unity.”

Immediately after the launch of the Russian attack, ECA President Klaus-Heiner Lehne expressed solidarity on behalf of the institution in a letter to Valerii Patskan, Chairman of the Accounting Chamber of Ukraine, expressing his “horror at the brutal act of aggression” and his “deep sorrow for the suffering of the Ukrainian people”.

The Court has turned to the international community of supreme audit institutions (SAIs) to coordinate a common approach to supporting Ukrainian colleagues, and to defending the values of independence and democracy. The Court firmly believes that the Russian SAI’s participation in intergovernmental organisations such as INTOSAI and EUROSAI must immediately be terminated. It is further seeking a joint position by the Contact Committee of the Supreme Audit Institutions of the European Union condemning the Russian invasion, to be addressed to the whole INTOSAI community.

To demonstrate the Court’s solidarity with the Ukrainian people to the outside world, the Ukrainian flag is being flown at Court’s headquarters in Luxembourg. The Court’s buildings will also be illuminated at night in the Ukrainian national colours of yellow and blue.

The institution is helping with more than just gestures. Court staff are providing practical assistance, including collecting money for donation to a humanitarian organisation to help vulnerable people. The Court’s medical service has also organised a donation of first-aid supplies to be sent to Ukraine immediately.

