DK: Hungarians ‘Pro-EU’

The spokesman of the opposition Democratic Coalition (DK) party said on Sunday that “each and every step taken recently by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán points in the direction that he wants Hungary to quit the European Union”.

But Hungarian people support their country’s being an EU member and “DK will make every effort to thwart Orbán’s vicious plan”, Balázs Barkóczi told a press conference streamed on Facebook.

“Hungary’s place is in the European Union,” the DK lawmaker said, adding that the party had submitted to parliament a proposal initiating that the government should reaffirm its commitment towards fundamental EU values. Contrary to the prime minister’s concept, the powers of the European Parliament must be strengthened, not weakened, Barkóczi said.

