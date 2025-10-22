ECB Weekly Financial Snapshot: Eurosystem Balance Sheet Shows Slight Decline

The European Central Bank (ECB) published its Consolidated Financial Statement of the Eurosystem for 17 October 2025, revealing a total asset balance of €6.19 trillion, marking a €6.9 billion weekly decrease.

On the asset side, the largest component — securities of euro area residents denominated in euro — stood at €4.14 trillion, down by €11.6 billion, largely due to a decline in securities held for monetary policy purposes. Holdings of gold remained unchanged at €1.13 trillion, while claims on non-euro area residents in foreign currency edged slightly lower.

Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations dropped to €19.2 billion, reflecting reduced liquidity demand.

On the liability side, liabilities to euro area credit institutions decreased by €22.2 billion, driven mainly by lower balances in the deposit facility. Banknotes in circulation increased marginally to €1.59 trillion.

Other notable items include capital and reserves remaining stable at €36.9 billion, and revaluation accounts at €1.10 trillion.

Overall, the statement suggests a modest contraction in Eurosystem liquidity and a continued normalization of the balance sheet following years of expansive monetary policy.

(ecb.europa.eu)

