Interview with Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB

Christine Lagarde has broken multiple “glass ceilings”: first female partner at a major law firm, first female Economy Minister in a G7 country, first female head of the IMF, and now first female ECB President. She emphasizes the responsibility to pave the way for other women and inspire them to achieve leadership roles.

Lagarde believes Europe is at a crucial moment, led by strong women in major institutions, but warns that progress on diversity and climate action could regress. She stresses that values, principles, and courage are essential to resist backward steps.

A key focus for Lagarde is financial education for women. Many women lack confidence or control over their finances, which limits both personal empowerment and societal economic growth. The ECB has launched the EuroSteps app to engage women in learning money management through a step-count challenge.

On the digital euro, Lagarde explains it as a “virtual banknote” that complements cash and ensures central bank-backed, fast, inexpensive, and accessible digital payments across Europe. The platform will also allow commercial banks to innovate for users.

Lagarde emphasizes adaptability and multitasking as key leadership qualities, especially in an era of constant change and technological transformation. She encourages stepping out of comfort zones for professional growth, drawing on her own experiences starting new careers in her 40s, 50s, and 60s.

She highlights ongoing issues like the gender pay gap, ageism, and the economic vulnerability of women in old age, particularly linked to motherhood and part-time work. She advises young women to “dare” and pursue independence.

Lagarde also shares personal insights: the lessons from synchronized swimming on discipline and teamwork, confronting sexism, balancing professional and personal life without guilt, and continuing to pursue personal dreams—such as environmental work and learning piano again after her mandate ends in 2027.

