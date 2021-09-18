For the first time – with the involvement of foreign students studying at the University of Debrecen – we are offering 60 dishes of 20 nations for tasting, all featured at the same venue i.e. at Zamat Festival of Debrecen.

Date: Sunday (19th September)

Venue: Debrecen, Great Forest

Program: Taste the World at Zamat Festival.



https://vilagevo.hu/ Contributors: András „World Eater” Jókuti, gastronomy blogger.

The representatives of all nations will prepare a main course and a desert.

Dishes can be purchased for a tasting pass of HUF 500.

The amount raised by the sales of tasting passes will be offered for charity.

List of participating nations:

Brazil

China

Ecuador

Egypt

Iran

India

Iraq

Japan

Kenya

Mexico

Nigeria

Pakistan

Palestine

Russia

South Africa

Philippines

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

Sri Lanka

Gipsy