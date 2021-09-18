For the first time – with the involvement of foreign students studying at the University of Debrecen – we are offering 60 dishes of 20 nations for tasting, all featured at the same venue i.e. at Zamat Festival of Debrecen.
Date: Sunday (19th September)
Venue: Debrecen, Great Forest
Program: Taste the World at Zamat Festival.
Contributors: András „World Eater” Jókuti, gastronomy blogger.
The representatives of all nations will prepare a main course and a desert.
Dishes can be purchased for a tasting pass of HUF 500.
The amount raised by the sales of tasting passes will be offered for charity.
List of participating nations:
Brazil
China
Ecuador
Egypt
Iran
India
Iraq
Japan
Kenya
Mexico
Nigeria
Pakistan
Palestine
Russia
South Africa
Philippines
Uzbekistan
Vietnam
Sri Lanka
Gipsy
