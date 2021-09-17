IEAS Film Club: Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

This week’s film is Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close (2011, dir. Stephen Daldry).

Date: Tuesday (21st September) 6:00 pm

Venue: MODEM Cultural and Conference Centre (1. Baltazár Dezső square)

Program: IEAS Film Club

Summary: A nine-year-old amateur inventor, Francophile, and pacifist searches New York City for the lock that matches a mysterious key left behind by his father, who died in the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

The event is free to attend, and the screening will be followed by a discussion. Feel free to join us, bring along your favourite snacks, your roommate, and anyone who likes films just as much as you do!