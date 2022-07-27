Nébih Has Recalled This Abonett Product

It contains aflatoxin above the limit value.

 

Abonett Kft. has recalled one of its products due to aflatoxin content above the limit value. Nébih announced the news on its official website.

Product name: Abonett gluten-free extruded bread, with vegetables, 100 g

Nébih asks customers not to consume the product that matches the identification data below!


Notifier, manufacturer: Abonett Kft.

Quality retention period: 20.08.2023

Item number: 20.08.2023

Packaging: 100 g

The affected product can be returned to the address provided on Abonett’s website. Spar and Auchan stores take back the products identified with the above data at the place of purchase.

