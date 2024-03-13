Asian Streetfood Festival Organized in Budapest

The first stop of the 2024 culinary journey leads visitors to the Far East. Contrasts, textures, fresh flavours, authentic classics, exotic sips – Join this fantastic, spicy world in Budapest between 18th-21st April.
Date: 18th-21st April, 2024
Venue: 21. Kazinczy street, Budapest
Program: Asian Streetfood festival
What to expect?
– delicious asian meals
– live music
– free entry
– tasty drinks
– pet friendly event
– special decoration
Artists will keep up the hype during the culinary journey, whose best beats fly all the visitors to the Far East!