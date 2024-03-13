Train Hit a Person Between Debrecen and Apafa: Rail Traffic Has Stopped

A person was hit by the Nyírség InterCity between Debrecen and Apafa on Tuesday night, as a result of which the journey time of some night trains on the Debrecen-Nyíregyháza line would increase, Mávinform reported on the railway company’s website.

At 0:50 a.m. , traffic started again on one of the tracks.

Traffic between the two stations was suspended, so the railway company ordered a replacement bus to help passengers. Disruptions were expected until 3-4 in the morning, during the police investigation – they wrote.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay