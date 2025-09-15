Debrecen hosts the fifth Szaft ’N Burger festival on September 20

On Saturday, September 20, burger lovers will gather in Debrecen for the fifth time.

Szaft ’N Burger is not only a full-day picnic but also a serious professional competition, where the winner of the professional category takes home the title of Burger of the Nation for one year. The event was initiated by a nearby family farm, Hortobágy Angus, which has raised the prestige of Hungarian beef in recent years thanks to their strict principles and their own breeding.

One of their main products, the premium Angus burger, provides the base for the contestants, but it will also be served at five different spots where the public can taste top-quality burgers. The competition includes professional and amateur categories, with young talents competing in the junior division, and many teams already signed up for this friendly gastronomic picnic.

Those who want to try their skills beyond burgers can also enter the steak contest, where this year the challenge is to prepare the perfect steak from Angus sirloin. The best amateur burger maker from Debrecen will earn the right to present Debrecen’s own burger, which—linked to a charitable cause—is planned to be available in local gastro venues.

The professional patron of the event is food blogger Jani Jancsa, culinary director of Bamba Marha Burger Bár, while the professional jury will be led by Dani Zákány, founder of the Debrecen Grill Academy. The public can attend the event for free all day in the Big Forrest, where, in addition to tasting burgers, visitors can enjoy craft breweries, concerts, and other programs.

(Főnix Rendezvényszervező Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft.)